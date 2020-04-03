Parents are struggling to keep their families safe and healthy in the fight against “the invisible enemy,” and that includes keeping children home from school. So what can we do to keep our children fed, when our grocery bill cannot stretch any further?
"In light of school closures, Tehachapi’s own locally owned and operated McDonald’s is offering children ages 5 through 12 free lunches," said Maryann Paciullo, owner and operator of both of Tehachapi's McDonald's.
Now through April 30, parents are invited to bring their children either inside the restaurant or through the drive-thru Monday through Friday between the hours of 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and receive a free lunch to go.
Children will have a choice of a free hamburger or cheeseburger or four-piece Chicken McNuggets, with a side of apple slices or kid’s-size french fries for free. Children must be present to order.
“Coming together as a community now is more important than ever. During these difficult and uncertain times, the Tehachapi McDonald’s family remains dedicated to feeding families, helping parents and caregivers, and keeping a smile on our children’s faces,” said Paciullo.
Grab and Go
Tehachapi Unified School District announced that it will continue to provide Grab and Go daily lunches and breakfast for children 18 years and younger Monday through Friday at the following times and locations:
• Jacobsen Middle School from 11 a.m. to noon;
• Tompkins Elementary from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.;
• Golden Hills Elementary from 11 to 11:30 a.m.;
• Stallion Springs CSD from 11 to 11:15 a.m.;
• Sand Canyon/Pine Canyon bus stop from 11 to 11:15 a.m.;
• Cummings Valley School from 11:30 to 11:45 a.m.;
• Pioneer Park on I Street from 11:30 to 11:45 a.m.; and
• Corner of Brite Lake and Banducci Road from noon to 12:15 p.m.
For more information, visit the TUSD webside at teh.k12.ca.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.