The California State Board of Food and Agriculture will be meeting in Sacramento Tuesday, June 5, to discuss issues surrounding high-speed Internet connection for rural communities.
"The more we can bring visibility to the issue and address the challenges to implementation, the sooner we can bring the opportunities of Silicon Valley to the Central Valley," said Karen Ross, secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, in a CDFA news release.
According to the 2018 Broadband Deployment Report, a yearly report on telecommunication in the U.S., only 68.6 percent of Americans in rural areas have access to both fixed terrestrial and mobile broadband, as opposed to 97.9 percent of Americans in urban areas.
In California, an estimated 1.4 million people do not have access to wired broadband at any speed, according to the news release.
California State Board of Food and Agriculture President Don Cameron is a farmer in Fresno. He said in the release that he is "well accustomed to the challenges of internet access."
