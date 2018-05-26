A midshipman from Tehachapi graduated Friday from the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, according to the office of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield.
Ensign Kyle C. Mathes Orr earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering. He is a graduate of Tehachapi High School.
The ensign will now attend Naval Pilot training at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Fla.
“These sharp, bright students have taken great steps to further their education and serve our nation,” McCarthy said in a news release. “I congratulate each of them for their achievement, thank them for their sacrifices and commitment, and am excited to see them further grow in America’s armed forces.”
