A mistrial was declared Monday due to a hung jury in the trial of a man accused of killing 23-year-old Tehachapi resident Cheyenne Watkins, according to the Kern County Superior Court website.
Alejandro Andres Sanchez, Watkins' ex-boyfriend, was charged with first-degree murder in her death. Watkins' body was found in an abandoned home with a gunshot wound to the head on June 1, 2018.
A new trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 24, the court website said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.