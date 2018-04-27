A children's mobile immunization clinic will be held Tuesday, May 8, at Coy Burnett Stadium's parking lot, 706 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
Immunizations will be provided from 12:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m. They are free to children under age 18 who meet one of the following criteria: no health insurance, enrolled in Medi-Cal (bring the Medi-Cal card) or American Indian or Native Alaskan.
Parents are asked to bring their child's immunization card. Call 869-6740 with questions. The clinic is sponsored by First 5 Kern and Adventist Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.