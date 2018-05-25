Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, in coordination with First 5 Kern, will hold a Mobile Immunization Clinic on Tuesday, June 19, at the Coy Burnett Stadium Parking Lot, 706 E. Tehachapi Blvd., according to Tehachapi Unified School District.
It will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m. Parents and guardians are asked to bring their child’s immunization card.
Vaccines are free of charge to children under the age of 18 who meet one of the following criteria: no health insurance, enrolled in MediCal (bring the MediCal card to every visit) or American Indian or Native Alaskan.
For more information, call 869-6740.
