Even though the lease for the Kern County Animal Shelter in Mojave may be expiring, it doesn’t mean the shelter will stop providing services in east Kern.
The shelter, at 923 Poole St., is currently run at a leased space at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
The lease, slated to expire in 2020, may be renewed or the shelter relocated somewhere else in Mojave, Kern County Animal Services Director Nick Cullen said. A final say on the status of the lease has not been verified by the airport.
County Supervisor Zack Scrivner, who represents the area, said the current shelter is not highly visible to the public. Its location at the southeast corner of the Space Port forces the public to meander through a series of stop signs and business locations to find it.
Plus, the Federal Aviation Administration prefers that only airport-related businesses are on the property, especially when grants are sought, Scrivner said.
He added that the airport also needs the space for airport needs and will help coordinate a new location for the shelter.
In April, the Kern County Administrative Office required county departments to draw up proposals to meet budget cuts of 2.5 percent, with funding coming out of the general fund, but it doesn’t mean animal services will be cut.
Kern County Animal Services originally proposed closing the Mojave shelter and reducing operations by one day a week at the shelters in Bakersfield and Lake Isabella.
A new proposal has been drawn up, however, that would exclude those cuts.
At a preliminary budget hearing of the Board of Supervisors on June 26, the new budget to not cut funding for animal services will be considered. The final hearing is slated in August.
“It would appear as though the recommended budget that will come from the County Administrative Office at the first of the preliminary budget hearings at the end of June, will include funding the animal services department at a level that will allow us to maintain operations,” Cullen said.
