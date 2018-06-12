California Highway Patrol – Mojave Area announced that it will have an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 23, for the public to see the facility and meet the CHP officers.
Open house attendees will be able to stop by informational booths and watch demonstrations.
The Mojave Area CHP, which serves Tehachapi, is also seeking men and women ages 15 to 21 interested in joining the CHP Explorers in addition to volunteers for the Senior Volunteer Program, according to a news release. These programs provide experience in police work. Applications can be submitted at the Mojave office.
For more information, call 661-823-5500. The Mojave Area CHP office is located at 1313 Highway 58.
