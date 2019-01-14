Multiple collisions and traffic snarls occurred on several Kern highways Monday due to snowy conditions and strong gusts of wind, closing Interstate 5 for hours over the Grapevine. Meanwhile, on the valley floor, winds up to 45 mph made for a blustery and gray day in Bakersfield, interspersed with scattered rain showers.
Disruptive weather is expected to continue as a series of storms pass through Central California between Tuesday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford, resulting in rain and substantial amounts of mountain snow.
The wind is expected to continue Tuesday and there's a chance of rain showers, according to NWS.
The I-5 closure, which began around noon and ended just before 7 p.m., was in effect from Laval Road to Highway 138. Officers reported a chaotic scene.
The Fort Tejon office of the California Highway Patrol said Monday morning multiple big rigs were blocking lanes on I-5, some colliding with each other, as snow continued to fall. Some vehicles became stuck, according to officers, and others spun out and were turned sideways in lanes.
About 100 vehicles were stuck in the area of Frazier Mountain Park and Lebec roads as of 12:30 p.m., according to officers.
On Highway 58, overturned big rigs were reported blocking eastbound lanes starting around 11 a.m.
In Tehachapi, Water Canyon Road south of Highline Road was closed due to snow, and Tehachapi Willow Springs Road was closed from Highline to Oak Creek roads.
