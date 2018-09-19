A 6-month-old Tehachapi girl is hospitalized and recovering after undergoing brain surgery necessitated by an attack by a dog her family was temporarily housing.
The dog attacked Adaliah Fritz on Sept. 11 in her family's home less than 24 hours after the family observed the dog playing with its two other dogs and toddlers, mother Alandis Burson said Wednesday.
“Her motor skills seem to be the same. We are confident there is no long lasting issues from the bite,” Burson wrote in an email to Tehachapi News. "Thank the Lord."
The dog was being cared for by the family due to its owner being incarcerated on Sept. 10.
Burson said the dog was quiet and she didn’t even realize the dog was in the house at the time of the injury. Burson was changing Adaliah's diaper on the floor and turned to reach for some items from a diaper box when she suddenly heard a loud growl and bark, she wrote.
“When I turned to see what the noise was, the dog was walking away and the baby started screaming as she was staggering to sit herself into a sitting position," Burson wrote. "Blood began to gush profusely from her skull and face. I grabbed her and ran outside and called for help."
Adaliah has undergone neurosurgery to retrieve small bone fragments on her brain due to the dog puncturing her skull. The family and baby are at Valley Children's Hospital.
The baby has a laceration on her eyelid that spans across to the bridge of her nose and has received a total of 20 stitches — some on the top of her head, and four stitches near her eye, although it appears her eye has not been damaged.
Adaliah also received a blood transfusion and is on “several of the strongest broad spectrum antibiotics available to make sure no swelling or infection becomes an issue,” Burson said.
The baby is scheduled to have an MRI to make sure there is “no mass accumulation." The earliest the family will be able to go home is Sept. 26, Burson said.
The child's father, Bobby Fritz, who works at Napa Auto Parts Store in Tehachapi, said, "I'm a big animal lover and dogs like this usually go to an animal shelter, so we wanted to give him a chance and it was a mistake."
Fritz said the dog and its owner used to come around the store and the dog was friendly. When Fritz learned the dog was on its own due to its owner being incarcerated, he volunteered to take it temporarily.
He added that they slowly introduced the Dogo Argentino breed dog to their other animals, children and observed the animal, and it gave them no cause for alarm. The dog, the size of a Great Dane, was very friendly, even letting the family rub its belly, said Fritz.
It was unknown to Fritz that the dog had a violent past. But he was privately messaged on Facebook after the incident that the dog had attacked another child and that had not been reported to authorities.
"I am encouraging people to not take in animals when they have small children," Fritz said. He added, "We are used to having animals in our house. We would have never took the dog in, if we had known it had a violent past."
Kern County Animal Services Director Nick Cullen said animal services took the dog Sept. 11.
"The quarantine period ends this Thursday. If no one comes forward to request a hearing, then the animal will be euthanized," he said.
The family has created a gofundme account to pay for hospital expenses at gofundme.com/6-month-old-adaliah-was-mauled?
"I'm happy she is alive and I'm frustrated at the situation," Fritz said of his daughter.
