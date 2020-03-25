Eight more COVID-19 cases were announced by the Kern County Department of Public Health on Wednesday afternoon, with seven new cases in Bakersfield and one in an area west of Bakersfield, according to a news release.
Of the 23 total cases reported so far, 21 are in Bakersfield and two are west of the city. None have been reported so far in the eastern part of the county.
The number of people tested for the virus in Kern County reached 936 on Wednesday, nearly double the amount from the day before, according to the most recent data available. Of those, 501 have come back negative and 411 are pending results.
