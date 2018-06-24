Applegate Garden Florist and Taylor's Specialty Provisions have each announced that their local shops will be closing by the end of June, and Get Dressed Boutique's last day in business was Friday, June 15.
Applegate Florist is closing because of the owners' retirement after 25 years at the shop.
"I have a good business and a great community who have supported me. We have done well; I will miss it and the daily interactions with my customers," Terri Ables, owner of Applegate, wrote in an emailed statement.
City Manager Greg Garrett said it can be difficult for boutiques and specialty stores like Taylor's to maintain enough business.
Garrett said these closures are not the result of things in Tehachapi, where the downtown area is "very, very healthy." He said there is always somebody "waiting in the wings" for a spot downtown and that there are consistently new businesses being developed in the city.
Both Garrett and Ida Perkins, president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, related the closures back to the high cost of running a business in California.
"It's extremely sad to see that small business is still struggling in the state," Perkins said.
Although Get Dressed Boutique's downtown location is closing, it announced on social media that an online store will open in the fall.
In terms of the state of small business in California, more than 197,000 net jobs were created in 2017 by small business, considering that more than 113,000 were lost due to business exits, as reported in the 2017 California Small Business Profile.
An estimated one in 12 small businesses in the U.S. close each year, primarily because of low sales, the business being sold or personal reasons, according to a 2018 report by the Small Business Association.
Although that may seem high, SBA reported in 2012 that two-thirds of businesses survive at least two years regardless of economic or industry trends. And the longer a business is around, the less likely it is to shut down.
Ables wrote that over the years, Applegate Garden Florist has witnessed many changes in the floral industry, including a transition to online ordering.
The city of Tehachapi is not "growing just to grow," Garrett said, but is focused on organic growth, supporting local business and building a variety of options for consumers. He said that chains near Tucker Road such as the incoming Walmart provide options and work in tandem with bringing business to local stores.
"We do have a lot of variety, and more coming," Garrett said.
Taylor's Specialty Provisions declined to comment and an owner of Get Dressed Boutique could not be reached.
Floral services can still be found at Tehachapi Flower Shop on 117 E. F St.
