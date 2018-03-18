Gary Schoelen was no stranger to a motorcycle, or extensive road trips for that matter, but he still had the travel jitters as mid-October rolled around.
He stenciled a saying — "the cave you fear to enter holds the treasure you seek" — on the side of his pannier to quell the sea of question marks surrounding his four-month solo voyage from Tehachapi to Tierra del Fuego, Argentina — all by motorcycle.
Schoelen's first big motorcycle trip was when he was 11 years old for a week in Baja, Mexico with his dad, not an amateur to motorcycle road trips.
The trip to Tierra del Fuego originated as a bucket list item, but Schoelen, now 61, wanted it to be more than that.
"I wanted to give my trip purpose and meaning," Schoelen said. "I wanted to engage people."
It was a challenge that sometimes manifested in fear, as he was unsure how different cultures would perceive him as an American. He pondered if that would burden his goal.
Having already ridden to the Arctic Circle, the prep work wasn't daunting. Schoelen knew the modifications that needed to be made to his ride. He added a GPS that would send out location notifications every 30 minutes, extra storage, suspensions and electrical adjustments.
A Pan-American motorcycle ride requires other forms of transportation, like ferry rides and strenuous border crossings.
The beginning of the trip was easy, as Schoelen has ridden in Mexico numerous times, but as he arrived closer to South America he faced some challenges.
"It takes a special tenacity to do these trips," Schoelen said. "Border crossings can be brutal and almost discouraging." For example, his border cross into Ecuador took six hours.
But the most vital preparation was arming himself with green silicon friendship bracelets emblazoned with the words "somos amigos," the Spanish words for "we are friends." Schoelen gave these to everyone with whom he connected.
These connections are what makes the whole trip, according to Schoelen. Inherently rewarding, sometimes they also would manifest in a place to stay for the night.
Schoelen wouldn't classify it as fate, but giving a bracelet to a man in Ecuador who had been pointing at Schoelen's KLR motorcycle in awe to his wife landed Schoelen in a What's App, a messaging app, group message for KLR motorcyclists.
He used the KLR What's App group when he flew back for a friend's funeral in the United States, and a Captain Louis stored his motorcycle on an air base.
"Now we're incredible friends" Schoelen said. "He gave me a tour, my own name tag patch, some homemade peanut brittle. This was all from a roadside encounter."
"I was half excited, half afraid, you hear some stories," Schoelen said. "But the experience was wonderful, some of the relationships I've made and the depth of warmth from people I've met is amazing."
Schoelen's wife, Sallie Schoelen, describes him as a free spirit. Sallie said she's adjusted to him being gone for months at a time, as he previously would be gone for work as an air traffic controller.
"If that what makes you happy, go and make your heart content," Sallie Scholen said.
In fact, she rode motorcycles alongside him for years, but after a couple of accidents she decided that traveling with Gary on land was sufficient.
Sallie shares the same intrigue as Gary when it comes to observing and learning about different cultures.
When he returned to Tehachapi in February, it wasn't the mountain air that left him rejuvenated, but the connections he made.
"Traveling is eye-opening," Schoelen said. "I felt refreshed. It really restored my faith in humanity."
"Everyone has their own mission," Schoelen said. Sometimes he'd ride with a group or an individual for days. Some opened their homes for him, a gesture Schoelen reciprocates in his home in Tehachapi by hosting other traveling motorcyclists.
