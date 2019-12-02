Tehachapi residents may have seen a brief reprieve to the snow and rain that came over the Thanksgiving holiday — but two new storms are on their way this week.
"The next two storm systems that will come through will be warmer than the epic Thanksgiving storm and will produce rain rather than snow this time,” said Jim Dudley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
Rain is expected on Tuesday evening going through Wednesday evening in the greater Tehachapi area. Then another storm is expected to come Friday and last into Saturday. Combined, they may bring up to an inch of rain. Snow may be seen above 7,000 feet, said Dudley.
In the past week, the Mountain Valley Airport off Highline Road reported snowfall of 14 inches and 1.98 inches of rain. Keene reported 1.63 inches of rain, said Dudley.
Roads that were closed included some areas within Cameron Road, Willow Springs to Highway 58, Oak Creek Road, Backus Road and Highline Road, with traffic delays on Highway 58.
