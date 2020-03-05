A man was killed Wednesday after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a semi-truck at approximately 9:45 p.m., according to the Tehachapi Police Department.
In a news release issued Thursday morning, TPD said officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Tehachapi Boulevard and Noria Drive. Investigators said the motorcyclist was traveling east on East Tehachapi Boulevard and collided with the truck as the driver was attempting a U-turn on East Tehachapi Boulevard.
The driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to the police.
The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster, where he was pronounced deceased. His identity has been withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
The investigation is continuing and anyone with information relating to the collision is asked to call the Tehachapi Police Department at 661-822-2222.
