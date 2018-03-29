"Music, Mountains & Memories" is the theme for the 2018 Tehachapi Mountain Festival®. Thank you, Rob Saranpa, the winner of this year's Mountain Festival Theme Contest.
Saranpa and his family will be VIP guests to all events during Mountain Festival, including participation in the parade, tickets to the rodeo and pancake breakfast and Official Mountain Festival T-Shirts featuring his winning theme.
The Mountain Festival theme sets the tone for the entire Festival. Once the theme is established, the logo can be designed. Parade floats are planned based on the theme. The official Mountain Festival t-shirts, posters, brochures and all advertising bear the official logo.
