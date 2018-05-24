Multiple mountain lions spotted on a 7-acre property in Stallion Springs have killed two llamas. Homeowner Rebecca Johnstone said that as of Thursday, May 24, she believed the animals to be off of her property, but has requested the California Department of Fish and Wildlife set traps.
The incident was reported to the Stallion Springs Police Department. Sgt. Gary Crowell was not certain how many mountain lions were on the property and advised being cautious. He said mountain lions are “opportunistic” animals and may return.
Johnstone and her husband heard “a lot of barking and sounds of distress” on the night of Monday, May 14.
“When we woke up the next morning, two of the llamas were missing,” Johnstone said.
A few days later, her husband saw a carcass of one of the llamas outside. He watched a mountain lion drag the carcass away and flip it over.
“My husband has seen them, so they are here. They’re not intimidated at all by humans,” Johnstone said.
Johnstone’s remaining llamas have been relocated to the home of Chris Morales, their former owner.
Morales, who sold the property in December, said she never had an issue with mountain lions throughout the approximately nine years she lived there. She said llamas are large guard animals, making this attack rare.
“For a mountain lion to go after a llama, there’s something going on,” Morales said.
Because the property has hills and trees, it is a suitable spot for a mountain lion or bobcat to hide, Morales said.
Crowell said mountain lions have various dens throughout the mountainside of the Stallion Springs area and that people’s animals have been taken in the past. He said this case was “more disturbing because it’s a larger animal.”
Johnstone said she was told by a police officer that once the mountain lions’ food source is gone, they will most likely move on. The officer also gave permission to shoot and kill the animals if necessary. However, Johnstone and her husband do not own guns, and would rather the mountain lions be relocated.
“I really don’t wanna go that route. I’d rather trap them and have them transported elsewhere,” Johnstone said.
Johnstone previously had electric wire fencing enclosing her animals. She is getting double-walled horse fencing with mesh in two weeks to better protect her llamas.
Because mountain lions can jump fairly high fences, Crowell said not much can be done. However, he said leaving trash outside or feeding wildlife, which is a violation of Fish and Game Code, are both risky behaviors.
“If you start giving scents in the air, these animals will start gravitating towards it,” Crowell said.
Johnstone said she will wait about four weeks before bringing her llamas back to her property.
