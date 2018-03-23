After a more than 10-hour closure Friday, Highway 223 from Arvin to the intersection of Highway 58 reopened as of 2:25 p.m., said Caltrans District 6 public information officer Christian Lukens.
A mudslide and creek overflow had closed the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Earlier in the day, Bakersfield CHP Communications Supervisor Steve Loftus said the road would be closed until the water and mud stopped flowing.
Traffic had been diverted from Arvin to Highway 58 heading east. It added to the road problems in the general area on Friday, as one big rig had overturned and another jack-knifed on Highway 58.
Public information Officer Robert Rodriguez from the Bakersfield CHP said, “The CHP was called at 1:36 a.m. with a report of four big rigs stuck in the mud with mud flowing over the roadway.”
Rodriguez added that the mudslide was between Bena Road and Towerline Road. There were also other reported mudslides between highways 58 and 223, with Highway 223 being closed from Arvin to Highway 58 at 3:46 a.m.
Loftus added that a creek near Stallion Springs overflowed onto the road and tree branches or debris may have clogged the drains, causing the water to overflow.
Motorists were still able to access Bakersfield National Cemetery near the intersection of highways 58 and 223.
Caltrans started road closures at 3:15 a.m. Crews used plows and loaders to move large debris to the end of the road, and sweepers to pick up small items left behind.
