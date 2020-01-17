The 27-year-old son of Guadalupe Adams had recently moved back in with his mother and made suicidal comments the day before she was found dead in her home near Tehachapi and he was shot and killed by police as he drove toward the Nevada border, according to new information filed in Kern County Superior Court.
In the document filed in court, sheriff's investigators said Guadalupe Adams' daughter called her brother, Madison Adams, on Jan. 8 after learning of her mother's death and told him to come home but he never showed. After three hours, sheriff's deputies pinged Madison Adams' cell phone and learned he was in Barstow, headed toward Baker.
In an earlier phone call, Madison Adams told his sister he was with a friend that day but when sheriff's investigators located the friend they learned that wasn't true, the document said. The friend also said Madison Adams had made "suicidal statements" to him the day before.
Madison Adams' was stopped later that night in Nipton by officers with California Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Officer. He was shot and killed by officers from each agency during the stop, the Associated Press reported.
Guadalupe Adams had worked for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2006, according to AP. She was an office technician at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi at the time of her death, according to the department.
