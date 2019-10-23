Every day, women and men across the country respond to disasters and emergencies. They are on the front lines.
To honor their service, in June the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution designating Oct. 28, 2019 as "Honoring the Nation's First Responders Day."
"First responders put their lives on the line to keep us safe. That's why it's up to every single one of us to honor their service and their sacrifices," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, said in a statement from her office. "I'm glad the Senate passed our bipartisan resolution to recognize first responders, and I hope Americans view every day as an opportunity to celebrate the courage and strength of these exceptional public servants in our communities."
Warren was one of the lawmakers who led the effort to introduce the resolution.
She noted that the Department of Homeland Security estimates there are 4.6 million career and volunteer firefighters, police, emergency medical technicians and paramedics working across the country.
“Every day our first responders put their lives on the line for their fellow Americans. So I think it’s fitting that we set aside one day a year to celebrate them and their service. They deserve nothing less,” said Sen. Tom Cotton, R, Ark., one of the other lawmakers who introduced the resolution.
Today, Tehachapi News recognizes the sacrifices and contributions of these first responders.
