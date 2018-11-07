The new Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital opened its doors Wednesday, providing services to the public at 1100 Magellan Drive.
Patients seeking hospital care should go to the new location and not the old facility at 115 W. E St.
“The opening of our new hospital is truly a historic moment for Tehachapi,” Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley President Jeff Lingerfelt said. “This modern, state-of-the-art hospital will allow our team of caregivers and physicians to provide compassionate, quality care to our community in a beautiful, safe setting. We want to thank the taxpayers who invested in the future of Tehachapi Valley health care and have been so patient.”
A formal ribbon-cutting will be hosted at 9 a.m. Nov. 13.
The hospital replaces the facility located in downtown Tehachapi that was constructed in 1954. The new hospital includes a 13-room emergency department equipped with trauma, fast track and triage rooms; an intensive care unit for a higher level of care not currently offered in Tehachapi; digital imaging; and for the first time in decades, a surgery department. It also includes two gastrointestinal procedure rooms where procedures such as endoscopies and colonoscopies can be performed.
The finalization of the move for patients to the new location started Sunday night. An ultrasound machine and CT trailer were moved in two days, finishing up the move of major equipment to the new location, said Harold Pierce, communications manager for Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley.
“The goal was to close the hospital as quickly as possible and it was an incredibly well -coordinated effort,” Pierce said.
The assistance by Hall Ambulance and other groups in the transition made the move a community effort, added Pierce. There were 30 staff leading coordination efforts at the old location, while around 80 set to care for the community's needs at the new location.
At 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, employees and staff gathered outside the new hospital, and said a prayer asking for a blessing for the new location, staff and patients.
At 7 a.m., four swing bed long-term care patients who were previously at the old location were moved by ambulance. They will be cared for, with advance notice and tours given to their families before the transition began. The first inpatient was provided care at 7:07 a.m.
“We are absolutely honoring our commitment for patients who have been in our care for some time and will give them the best care possible at this new facility,” Pierce said. Long-term care will only be provided to those patients who resided at the old location.
The hospital’s scheduled opening culminates years of anticipation from Tehachapi community members who voted to pass $50 million in bonds in 2009 to finance construction of the medical center — then operated by the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District.
In a landslide, almost 90 percent of district voters opted in June 2016 to allow Adventist Health to assume operations of the hospital under a long-term lease and complete construction of the facility.
More information about the hospital is available at www.AHTehachapiValley.com.
