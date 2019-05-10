Despite wet weather, work continued Friday on the new AT&T cell tower being built on top of the hill known as the Rock Pile, adjacent to the Tehachapi Event Center.
“We found the best way to erect the tower would be by crane from down here in the event parking area, as road grading for access to the top was not safe or feasible," said RST crane operations manager Garrett Frankland.
RST Crane secured the contract from the tower construction company. Locally owned and operated for more than 30 years, RST Crane has grown over the years by servicing the wind industry, local engineering projects across the state, and the many local mining companies.
