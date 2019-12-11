Pet lovers in Tehachapi may soon see a new business that offers dog grooming, daycare and training.
The Tehachapi Planning Commission approved the architectural and design site plan for a new commercial building and voted 3-0 in favor at the Monday night meeting. Commissioner Charles White was absent.
Jay Schlosser, development services director for the city of Tehachapi, said, "The applicant had a tough time finding a home here in the city. They came in for repeated meetings with the city to try to identify a place where they wanted to open a kennel, which I think would be very successful here.”
Building plans submitted by Superior Construction propose to build a 3,500-square-foot light industrial metal building on a 27,000-square-foot parcel. The plan calls for more than 50 small and large kennels, with a training and grooming area and lobby.
“We have to get building permits and it's probably two to three months before we can start,” said Dan Proffitt, president of Superior Construction.
Building permits will be requested and come before the Planning Commission at an upcoming meeting. Approval would have to be given to move forward with construction.
The Mountain Dog Club is the business, according to documents in the agenda. The business couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
