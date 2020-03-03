Employees at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital will soon have at their disposal another important piece of equipment to help patients who suffer from cardiac arrest, improving their outcomes.
Members of the Guild of Tehachapi Hospital donated $27,000 for the purchase of an Arctic Sun Temperature Management System that AHTV staff will use to reduce patients' injuries to the brain during heart attacks, according to a recent AHTV press release.
“We’re so blessed to have a great partner in the Guild of Tehachapi Hospital, which has consistently supported our community’s vision for a healthier future, and our mission at Adventist Health to live God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope,” said AHTV Philanthropy Director Christina Scrivner. “We are so grateful for their lifesaving gift.”
A nurse will apply the system's cooling pads to the patient’s legs and upper body, allowing the pads to “medically induce therapeutic hypothermia and maintain a consistent core temperature,” according to the news release.
“During a cardiac arrest, blood doesn’t always flow to all our organs, including our brain. That’s the reason why we sometimes see patients suffer neurological damage after a cardiac event,” said Alida Lorenz, AHTV director of nursing, said in the release. “When a patient undergoes this timed temperature management treatment after a cardiac arrest, studies show that their outcomes are better. It is the gold standard of care, and something we’re proud to offer locally.”
The Arctic Sun system retails for more than $60,000, but hospital officials were able to acquire the machine for less than half the cost. The equipment is slated to be installed and operational next month.
