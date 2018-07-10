The Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors has a new association executive, Carmen Curiel, who is succeeding Carol Lawhon, the former CEO who retired in May after more than nine years at the association.
TAAR provides a multiple listing service along with other tools and training to local real estate agents. Curiel said her goal for the association is keeping Realtors informed and educated.
"Helping them succeed in their profession, that's what we're all about," Curiel said.
Curiel, who was born and raised in Tehachapi, said she started at the association in 2006 as an administrative assistant. Before that, she worked as a secretary at Coldwell Banker.
"I'm excited about new challenges and new responsibilities," Curiel said.
Lawhon said that although Curiel does not have the same management experience, she has full faith in her abilities.
"She's young and she's willing to learn," Lawhon said.
TAAR currently has 126 agents in its membership, in addition to 93 people who simply subscribe to the MLS. For now, the office staff is only Curiel and MLS system coordinator Cindy Sylvia, but they have the support of the association's board of directors.
Curiel said she has also had the encouragement of Lawhon, who is only "a phone call away."
Lawhon said she does not have any specific plans in her retirement, but hopes to do things she has not had time for in a while.
To contact TAAR, call 661-822-7652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.