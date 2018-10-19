New musical playground equipment is set to be installed at Meadowbrook Park by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District in November thanks to a $7,000 Cheers to Charity grant awarded this year.
“It’s musical equipment designed to appeal to all kinds of kids, including those who may not be able to play on the slide or ride on the swing,” said Kaleb Judy, director for the TVRPD.
The musical flower arrangements and drum set will be installed on a concrete foundation by the existing misting station.
The project was discussed at the Golden Hills Community Services District’s board meeting on Thursday. The board unanimously agreed to it; the park is on district property.
Becca Dillenbeck, a Cheers to Charity board member, said, “We wanted Meadowbrook Park particularly because you already have some special needs equipment there.”
She added, “This kind of equipment is so great for them because there is really no limits for them, they can roll up to it in their wheelchair, they can walk up to if they have some sensory issues and still can get to it and play as soft and loud as they want.”
Mary Beth Garrison, founder of Cheers to Charity, added that the project is 100 percent funded, and TVRPD will be installing the equipment.
