A new public parking area, the Park and Ride Transit Center, is moving toward construction phases, while the city is also preparing for summer festivities. These and other points of interest were discussed at the May 7 City Council meeting.
Construction on the the Park and Ride Transit Center is slated to begin this spring following completion of the design and environmental stages.
The center will be located on the north side of Tehachapi Boulevard between Mill and Pauley streets and will provide approximately 100 parking spaces with security lighting. An east and west bus turnout for Kern Regional Transit shuttles is also in the design.
Contractors can now bid on the project, according to the City Council agenda.
The $1.67 million cost, according to Jay Schlosser, development services director for the city of Tehachapi, will be covered by five sources.
- $1.48 million is from the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality federal grant program.
- $85,000 is from the Public Transportation Modernization, Improvement, and Service Enhancement Account. This is transit money that must be used for enhancing bus facilities.
- $10,000 is from Transit System Safety, Security, and Disaster Response.
- $15,000 in from SB-1 funds under the State of Good Repair Program.
- The remainder will come from city funding.
“The city, recognizing a need for commuter parking and better access to Kern Regional Transit, has managed to combine several funding sources to allow for the construction of a new parking lot and transit center to serve both the city of Tehachapi and residents of the surrounding communities," Schlosser said.
He added, “The transit areas will include turnouts for bus staging as well as additional bike racks and shelters to serve riders. The parking lot should also provide useful public parking for the downtown area in general.”
An agreement with the Union Pacific Railroad to lease the site has already been executed, and a supplemental agreement to use additional railroad property for construction needs has been agreed to. An electrical new power transformer is also being installed by Southern California Edison.
In other business, the City Council approved five vendor contracts to provide entertainment for the Fourth of July celebrations this summer.
Vendors such as Casper Holloway and the Tehachapi Pops will provide entertainment at Central Park from 11 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 4. The Honky Tonk Truckers and Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra will play from 5 to 9 p.m. at Coy Burnett Field. Kiddie Amusements will provide inflatables for children at Central Park.
In order to provide a fireworks display this year, the city choose Pyro Spectaculars, Inc. The fireworks will start at 9 p.m. at the Tehachapi Municipal Airport grounds.
Other items of business
• Councilman Kenneth R. Hetge requested “a resolution granting any city councilmember authority to hire outside counsel on an as-needed basis on legal matters impacting or influencing City Council business.”
Hetge said that some citizens have asked for his opinion on legal matters and there needs to be outside legal council.
City attorney Tom Schroeter said, “The law doesn’t allow it. It’s pretty simple. You have me.”
• Tehachapi resident Peter Graff approached the council and requested that the ordinance #17-07-745 be rescinded. This ordinance established district elections within the city.
Graff said he submitted 565 signatures on a petition one day before the deadline and the city rejected the submitted material that he obtained from the city packet.
Graff claims that the ordinance number on the approved packet material was missing its full number.
Schroeter said Graff has filed suit against the city and that the issue could not be discussed in open session.
