The Tehachapi Police Department recently swore in a new reserve police officer, adding to its ranks.
City Clerk Ashley Whitmore swore in Officer Anthony Bonelli in the presence of Police Chief Kent Kroeger, several of his fellow officers and city staff at Tehachapi City Hall, according to a police news release.
The Tehachapi Police Department has 17 full time-sworn members and now two reserve police officers.
“I have been working with the police department for the last year (in code enforcement) and got a chance to see how hard the police officers worked and they treated me like family. I wanted to play a bigger part to help the department. I went back to school (academy) last year and received my recertification as a reserve officer and applied,” Bonelli was quoted as saying in the news release.
