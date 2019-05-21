Lamb kabob, tandoori chicken and homemade breads. Sound familiar? Prime Bar & Grill, a new Indian and American cuisine restaurant on the outskirts of city limits, may be coming soon — if a liquor license and permitting for a remodel is approved and finished.
“We are trying to bring a different flavor of food to Tehachapi,” said Baldev Dhami, co-owner of the restaurant. He added, “It’s going to be a family restaurant with two different areas, a dining area and bar.”
In the past, the 58 Diner and Bar restaurant had occupied the building at 480 Steuber Road and no specific date of opening is yet known for the new restaurant. The location is just east of the Pilot Flying J Travel Center.
“We are pulling permits and the architect is working on it. We don’t have an exact date yet for opening,” Dhami said.
The Tehachapi City Council unanimously approved a liquor license for the business at the May 20 City Council meeting. The final approval for the license will come from the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
The permitting request for remodeling has not yet been submitted, said Jay Schlosser, city development services director.
The cuisine will be new to the area, as there is no known Indian cuisine restaurant in Tehachapi.
“Residents of Tehachapi can come by for our wide variety our vegetarian and meat dishes, or visit our bar area,” Dhami said in a letter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.