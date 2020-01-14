New development in the form of a planned retail center — the Capital Hills Parkway multi-tenant center — is on its way, and it's slated to include a new Starbucks.
"We are hoping in about four to five months to break ground. Tonight was key and we are moving forward,” Matt Towery, president of Towery Commercial, said at Monday night's Tehachapi Planning Commission meeting. Towery, from Bakersfield, is the general contractor on the project.
The center is located north of Highway 58 on a 1.9-acre vacant plot of land adjacent to Capital Hills Parkway, and south of Voyager Drive. The Planning Commission unanimously approved the architectural design and site plans at Monday's meeting.
“We have been involved with this 25-acre parcel of land in Tehachapi since late 2002. Since that time, we’ve witnessed steady residential growth and watched retail development take place throughout the city both north and south of Highway 58,” Marc Katz, one of three principals of Tehachapi Investors, wrote in a letter to the Tehachapi Planning Commission.
Tehachapi Investors, Inc. is the land owner of the proposed development.
Katz added, “Be it the seasonal weather, its mountain locale or its small-town neighborhoods, Tehachapi has clearly become a desirable destination to live and work. It’s our intention to support the needs that come along with a growing community.”
The 6,055-square-foot retail center will have three separate spaces for an office, new restaurant, and retail area, in addition to the Starbucks building.
“We will start to solicit for those new tenants now,” said Mark Greenberg, principal of Tehachapi Investors.
