A new retail development on the east side of Tucker Road, just a few blocks north of Highway 202, is slated to be built and will host two main businesses and other independent offices.
The more than 14,500-square-foot establishment will be the new home of Snow Orthodontics and Shadez Salon Suites, plus other businesses that can rent office space. It will be located directly across from Coldwell Banker Best Realty.
“We are real proud of the beauty of the building and bringing some new architectural design into the city," said project superintendent Craig White.
He added, "We like the small-town atmosphere and the attitude of everybody is that it’s really friendly."
Shadez Salon Suites will be available so established beauticians can schedule clients on their own time and simply will rent a booth for their businesses, said White.
The completion date is November 2018, as the project is still out to bid for a contractor, added White.
Catherine Powell from Coldwell Banker Best Realty, who helped find a buyer for the land, and closed the escrow, said that she and co-agent Rick Warren are "excited about bringing a business that has potential to create more job opportunities in our town."
Jay Schlosser, development services director for the city of Tehachapi, said the project should go through the Planning Commission sometime in the next few months.
