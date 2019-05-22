New enhanced crosswalks and sidewalks are coming soon to familiar streets in city neighborhoods. The Tehachapi City Council unanimously approved the projects at its regular May 20 meeting.
Crosswalks on Curry Street near Tompkins Elementary School and on Valley Boulevard at Mill Street will be constructed or enhanced. Sidewalks and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps will be installed along the south side of Cherry Lane.
“There will be a crossing (north and south) across Valley at the east side of Mill Street. Then the current crossing at Tompkins Elementary across Curry (east and west) will be upgraded with flashing beacons,” Andrew Norton, associate engineer at the city wrote in an email to Tehachapi News.
Norton added that for the Cherry Lane project, ADA ramps at its intersection with Tucker Road and a stop sign for vehicles on Elm Street will also be added.
Active Transportation Program funds from the state will be used to construct sidewalks and pedestrian crossing improvements on Cherry Lane. In March 2019, advertising began for the project; DOD Construction was awarded the bid at $397,850.
“The project from a funding standpoint, has no match requirement and $462,000 was programmed for construction and administration,” Jay Schlosser, city development services director, said at the council meeting.
Funding for the sidewalks on Valley Boulevard and Curry Street will be paid for by the Highway Safety and Improvement Program from Caltrans. The estimated cost of work is $35,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.