Both new and familiar faces raised their right hand and swore to uphold the duties of their City Council and treasurer positions at Monday night's Tehachapi City Council meeting.
Those who accepted their oath of office and signed their certificates of election were Michael Davies for the at-large seat, incumbent Phil Smith for District 1, and incumbent Susan Wiggins for District 5.
Joan Pogon-Cord, who won the District 4 seat, will be sworn in when she returns from a trip.
Susan Showler, elected city treasurer, took her oath of office at the same time.
At the end of the meeting, new councilman Davies commended former councilman Dennis Wahlstrom, who lost his seat to Pogon-Cord in the Nov. 6 election.
“Mr. Wahlstrom, thank you for all your service for all these years. I appreciate you for what you have done for the city and your service to working for the city, and your last four years on City Council. I would like to thank you for that,” Davies said.
Earlier Monday, there was a recount of ballots for races in Districts 1 and 5 and the at-large seat. It wasn't mentioned at the council meeting.
The recount conducted by the Kern County Elections Division was spurred by a formal request by Pete Graff, who lost his bid for the at-large seat during a contentious election season. But the outcome of the races stood.
