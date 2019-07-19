The Tehachapi Police Department reminds residents to sign-up to receive local alerts and public safety messages through Nixle.
The City of Tehachapi and the Tehachapi Police Department have partnered with Nixle to implement its community notification system to alert residents in real-time for localized emergencies and relevant community advisories.
Sign up for free at Nixle.com or text Tehachapi to 888777.
All Alerts are targeted geographically, allowing residents to receive localized, relevant alerts from the Tehachapi Police Department and City of Tehachapi. Nixle Alerts can be sent via text, email, web, and the Nixle mobile app in an instant.
