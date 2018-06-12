Tehachapi High School remains without answers on who vandalized its campus two weeks ago, but trees and funds have since been donated by community members and the local Home Depot.
On the morning of May 31, a custodian arrived to find over 25 trees cut down, overturned trash cans, doors glued shut with contact cement and marked windows.
Speculation circulated about whether the vandalism was a senior prank. Principal Scott Heitman said there is no hard evidence to show who vandalized the school, but that "all leads go back to it being students."
THS quickly began receiving donations and trees. Heitman said almost $1,000 has been raised in cash donations, which will be approved at Tuesday's school board meeting.
Alfredo Burgueno, an assistant manager at the Tehachapi Home Depot, said the store has purchased 23 trees and three palates of soil through its vendors to give to the school.
"People have been very generous with donations," Heitman said.
From 8 a.m. to noon June 22, the public is invited to come to the high school to help plant trees. Tools will be provided.
Because the high school would like a head count, people interested in volunteering are asked to call Kelly Patterson from THS maintenance staff at 661-822-2120. Any additional tree donations can be dropped off in advance at the maintenance yard by the practice field off Valley Boulevard.
Although the expected cost of addressing the vandalism was $10,000, Heitman said that with all of the donations, the school will essentially "break even."
Heitman thanks all community members, including the Tehachapi City Council, for their support as the school seeks to restore the campus.
