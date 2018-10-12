The Sisters of the Norbertine Canonesses of the Bethlehem Priory of St. Joseph have expanded their production of fresh, balsam Christmas wreaths to include gift boxes for the upcoming holiday season.
Found in the serene mountains overlooking Tehachapi, the monastery is home to Prioress Mother Mary Augustine and 42 spiritual daughters. For the past 17 years, the Sisters have tenderly toiled over the handmade Christmas wreaths, which they sell across the United States. More than 1,000 customers place orders each year, of whom 90 percent or more are repeat customers.
"We are very, very blessed," Sister Mary Norbert said.
The boughs for the traditional wreaths come from northern Minnesota and are shipped to the monastery by Con-Way-XPO as a charitable contribution to the wreath fundraiser.
According to Sister Mary Norbert, Con-Way's contribution will save the monastery close to $20,000 in shipping costs alone.
The price for the aromatic wreaths is the same as last year, $50, because everything in donated, said Sister Norbert.
"Friends donate the nice, velvet ribbon, but we make the ribbons," said Sister Norbert.
In addition, the Sisters gather the pine cones used to adorn the wreaths from the forest surrounding the monastery, gathering more than 10,000 each year.
Said Sister Norbert, "Then, we have friends who have work parties to do some of the wiring and some of the tinting because we have frosted cones as well. It's a community effort of family and friends."
According to the Sister, one group of friends to the monastery holds a pine cone and pasta work party each year, which is attended by 60 to 70 people.
Said the Sister, "So, how can we keep it (the wreaths) at the same price? Because people are so generous."
The wreaths are not only beautiful, but they also are known as some of the longest lasting wreaths on the market.
"When the wreaths arrive, then we have to water them," said Prioress Mother Mary Augustine. "Another sister will put the cones and bows on them, and another will put the cards on them."
Ordering the wreaths has become a family tradition as well. Most importantly, all of the above is done by the sisters with and in prayer.
"Asking the Lord to bless everyone who receives a wreath, those who order them, and everyone who helps in the process, and also asking our guardian angels to assist in the deliveries as well," Sister Norbert said. "It is truly a community effort, both within, and outside, with contributions and donations of materials, time, expertise, shipping, etc."
In addition to the balsam wreaths, the Sisters are once again offering their Christmas treat gift boxes, filled with gift shop favorites such as two jars of jams or jellies, two bags of tea containing herbs from the monastery gardens, and packages of almond-anise biscotti, almond macaroons and walnut-almond granola.
A very limited supply of two new gift boxes will also be available for the first time this year. The All Natural Apothecary Gift Box 1 includes a lavender beeswax lotion bar, lavender goat milk soap bar, peppermint lip balm, healing herbal salve and lavender sachet for $40 plus tax. The All Natural Apothecary Gift Box 2 contains lavender lotion spray, lavender goat milk soap bar, peppermint lip balm, healing herbal salve and lavender sachet for $50 plus tax.
"Everything is made by the Sisters," said Sister Norbert. "Everything is grown here, baked here and made here."
Order wreaths by Nov. 5 for the first shipment or Nov. 26 for the second shipment.
All proceeds will go to fund phase two of the Monastery Expansion Project including the future chapel and wing/accessory areas.
A downloadable order form for the Christmas gift boxes and balsam wreaths, in addition to some of the many items sold in the gift shop, can be found at norbertinesisters.org. Gifts can be delivered directly or picked up at the Bethlehem Priory, located at 17831 Water Canyon Road. For more information, call 823-1066 or email ns_acctg@cybersurfers.net.
Orders can also be placed by using the new eScrip program. To sign up, go to escrip.com, click "sign up" and type in the group name "Norbertine Association of St. Joseph" or Group ID: 50065413.
The sisters also accept prayer requests at pray_req@cybersurfers.net.
