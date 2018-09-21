Decisions on joining a brief in support of opposing Sentate Bill 54, Tehachapi Municipal Airport hangar agreements, and a new Verizon lease were all topics on discussion at the Sept. 17 City Council meeting.
Senate Bill 54
City councilmembers voted three in favor, with one abstention by Councilman Phil Smith, to join an amicus brief opposing Senate Bill 54.
The brief would join other municipalities and counties in appealing laws that say whether law enforcement officers can detain non-citizens arrested for "a violation of specified controlled substance" and may not report the person to an immigration or deportation agency, said leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.
The filing of the brief would occur Sept. 25.
The document was written by Sarah Rehberg, director of legislative regulatory affairs and staff council at the Immigration Report Law Institute in Washington, D.C., and legal arms for the Federation for American Immigration Reform.
Attorney Tom Schroeter said the only caution is that the city of Fountain Valley received negative press because FAIR has been labeled a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
At the June 4 City Council meeting, this topic was discussed and the council unanimously agreed to oppose SB 54 and authorize the city attorney to research the most effective means to file a brief or possibly join another city's brief in opposition.
Previous laws have also stated that if a person was arrested for being under the influence of drugs or a "controlled substance” and was not a citizen of the U.S., the local law enforcement agency would notify the appropriate agency in charge of deportation, according to City Council agenda documents.
SB 54 has changed that. The bill already prohibits local law enforcement agencies from using money to investigate, detain or arrest those for a drug-related crime and reporting them to immigration authorities, the agenda documents said.
Some public comment and discussion by council members was given.
Kathleen Murguia, a greater Tehachapi resident opposed to filing the brief, said many undocumented workers pay sales tax, and taxes from working for an employer and do field work citizens do not want to do. She added that she expects police to do their job of reporting undocumented individuals charged with felonies to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Missy Brown, a Tehachapi resident said, “Yes, file this please.” She added that her mother was involved in a car crash with an undocumented person and the person is currently free.
Councilman Ken Hetge said, “It’s a viable solution to joining the brief that was presented." He added, “We have an obligation to our constituents, the law-abiding citizens in our community to join this effort.”
Councilman Dennis Wahlstrom added, “I have to agree with that. The law is the law and in the Constitution it states that the federal government will protect its citizens.”
Airport hangars
The City Council decided on the locations of two pre-fabricated T-hangars at the Tehachapi Municipal Airport that were requested to be placed at the locations by applicant Bruce Glenn. The council discussed infrastructure costs, space options and if other buildings could be moved.
“Our recommendation is that you choose either B, C or D,” said airport manager Ashley Whitmore. The letters represented options for hangar locations.
She added that the options would be of equal level with other hangars and not an issue for landed aircraft coming into the taxiway, or path near the hangars.
Six area options were given at two City Council meetings and originally tabled on Sept. 4 “in order to further assess the locations proposed by staff for hangar development and look for alternative locations,” said the agenda.
Two final locations identified as “B” and “C” on a map in the agenda package were passed with Mayor Pro-tem Susan Wiggins and Smith voting in favor, Hetge opposing and Wahlstrom commenting that he was abstaining due to not being informed.
Some public comments directed to staff and from council questioned the possibility the T-hangars could be moved to the Benbow property and the area could be developed.
“Some of those hangars at the Benbow property were moved from the east side,” said Kim Cummings, a Tehachapi resident. He added, “I don’t understand why you don’t put them back where they were.”
Whitmore said, “We did not include any hangars on the Benbow property as that is a prime location and great spot for the airport and great location for potential box hangars business.”
The codes for new development at the airport now require concrete foundations, bolted down buildings and paved asphalt to the taxiway, said Jay Schlosser, the city's development services director.
Schlosser added, “We require both a concrete foundation to be poured .. and a finished surface from the front end of that hangar to a taxiway anywhere that we place it. Most of the places on the Benbow property would result under that condition.”
Hetge said, “I think we need to go back and look at this again.” He added, that "commingling" small and big hangars could be troublesome in the future.
Verizon lease
The City Council approved an updated Verizon Cell Tower lease located on the rock pile near the airport to increase rent, due to a letter from the FAA recommending that a fair market value be evaluated.
The city hired Airwave Advisors, a consultant firm, which revised the lease to increase rent from $2,000 to $2,250 per month, with a one-time fee of $5,000 for administration costs and a three percent annual rent increase. This gives the company access to construct a more than 35-foot tower in a space of 576 square feet.
All proceeds will go into the Airport Fund, with annual revenue of $27,000, said Whitmore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.