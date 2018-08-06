Recycling is changing, adapting and growing, especially in regard to how to deal with disposal of the countless tons of trash gathered every month.
Waste Management is reaching out to businesses and informing the community about a new organic recycling program that is for now focused solely on businesses and multifamily dwellings. This program is not only to meet new state regulations, but also try to reduce contamination rates set by other countries.
“We have to do a much better job ensuring that the material that we bail and sell off on the commodities market is contaminate-free as possible,” said Josh Mann, Waste Management public sector solutions manager.
He added, “Tehachapi’s organic waste collection service is part of the city’s plan to meet AB 1826. Unlike Tehachapi’s existing commercial trash service, which currently places all solid waste, recyclables and organics in one bin, the forthcoming organic waste collection service will utilize a separate container for just organic waste.”
The new organic recycling program would focus on any business or multifamily dwellings that accumulate four cubic yards per week, which equals to about 4,000 pounds. A new 64-gallon container similar to the residential containers is slated to be delivered within the next month, Mann said.
Organic waste includes scrap food waste, food-soiled paper and green waste such as tree and grass clippings.
Mann said the extra container is needed due to the material being separated to be free of any contaminates like plastic packaging material, silverware, styrofoam, and disposable containers that sell food products. The separation of food also helps reduce contamination since food items break down quickly and are hard to take out of a Material Sorting Facility.
“Ultimately, we would rather do a better job of educating our customers about what the expectations are in terms of what sort of materials should go or not go in the recycling container and keep our processing costs as low as possible, which makes for a better product and that we know is salable in the commodities market,” Mann said.
Businesses can also help cut down on waste by donating food items that are about to expire to food banks and other organizations without being financially liable. The state of California Good Samaritan Food Donation Act assures immunity for any donations of food that have a dated shelf life that has passed the recommended date.
This change isn’t just for meeting state laws; it also helps cut down on expenses due to China not accepting as many imports of curbside material.
“If we are not even close to the new maximum contamination rate, then in most cases the material becomes unusable and that's what our fellow companies in the recycling industry are facing when their processes aren’t that good," Mann said.
Tehachapi’s recyclers are at “about a 15-20 percent contamination rate,” said Mann, while most programs across the county are about a 20 percent to 30 percent rate of any non-recyclable items in containers that cause contamination. This still doesn’t meet the 0.5 percent per ton rate required by China, added Mann.
The organic recycling material goes from the Tehachapi landfill to a couple of recycling facilities in Bakersfield.
Kevin Barnes Solid Waste Director for the City of Bakersfield said "One of the other local independent curbside sorting centers (BARC) is unable to market the mixed paper it sorts out from the rest of the recyclables. The City’s own organic facility is taking that unusable paper and adding making soil amendment out of it for the time being."
In July 2017, the recycling market saw a downturn, when China notified the World Trade Organization that the implementation of a policy called National Sword would limit the imports of 24 scrap materials and recyclables and increase inspections. These materials included plastics, waste paper, iron and steel waste materials, textile clothing, rope, cotton and other items.
The Ministry of Environmental Protection of the People’s Republic of China listed that these items contained “large amounts of dirty wastes or even hazardous wastes are mixed in the solid waste that can be used as raw materials. This polluted China's environment seriously. To protect China's environmental interests and people's health, we urgently adjust the imported solid wastes list, and forbid the import of solid wastes that are highly polluted,” said a document from the World Trade Organization.
This policy change, which went into full effect in March 2018, is already starting to have adverse impacts on California, and is resulting in more material being stockpiled at solid waste facilities or disposed of in landfills. Recyclable materials being exported from California in 2017 had a total vessel value of $5.2 billion, said calrecycle.ca.gov.
This export of materials to other countries adds up to a great amount.
“CalRecycle estimates that a third of all recyclable material generated in California annually is currently exported to foreign markets, and 62 percent of that goes to China,” added calrecycle.ca.gov.
Waste Management has been coordinating with businesses in Tehachapi to meet the Jan 1, 2019 deadline of implementation.
“We are trying to make it as painless a transition as possible and be there to help get these programs going and be in compliance,” said Ashley Cortes, Commercial Recycling Manager for Waste Management.
