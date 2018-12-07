Parking spaces are paved with new asphalt, benches are installed and sidewalks are poured at the new Park and Ride transit center located on the north side of Tehachapi Boulevard between Mill and Pauley streets.
Soon residents and visitors will have another public parking option, whether it be sharing a ride to work or shopping in downtown Tehachapi.
Construction continues despite the winter weather and a fence blocking pedestrians from crossing the Union Pacific railroad tracks is part of the final steps to finish.
The project is slated to be complete at the end of December, according to liveuptehachapi.com.
More than 100 public parking spaces for commuters and bus riders will soon be available to people who share rides to nearby cities or businesses. Bus turnouts for both east and westbound traffic for Kern Transit shuttles, formerly called Kern Regional Transit, are now constructed and will be available once the project is finalized.
The property owned by Union Pacific Railroad will be leased for 15 years and then renew annually. The city is to pay $17,390 per year to lease the one acre.
The more than $1.67 million for the project will come from a U.S. Department of Transportation's Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant and other transit funding sources.
