Parking lot construction, curbs and gutters, sidewalks and road work is nearing completion for the Park and Ride transit center located on the north side of Tehachapi Boulevard between Mill and Pauley streets.
More than 100 public parking spaces for commuters and bus riders will soon be available to people who share rides to nearby cities or businesses. Bus turnouts for both east- and westbound traffic for Kern Transit shuttles, formerly called Kern Regional Transit, will be available. The project is slated to be finished in November.
The eastbound bus turnout and shelters on the south side of Tehachapi Boulevard will soon be constructed to help with road congestion.
“The project is proceeding well and we are making significant progress,” said Jay Schlosser, development services director for the city of Tehachapi.
Schlosser said Kern Transit will be the main provider using the facility, although the city has been in communication with Amtrak bus service, as it may in the future be interested in the location for bus service to both Bakersfield and Lancaster.
The property owned by Union Pacific Railroad will be leased for 15 years and then renew annually. The city is to pay $17,390 per year to lease the one acre.
The more than $1.67 million cost of the project will come from a U.S. Department of Transportation's Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant and other transit funding sources.
"The project cost increased slightly. However, the city was able to partner with Kern Transit to cover budget gap, and the project is still 100 percent grant funded," Schlosser said. "We are on budget for the project without use of city general funds."
Kern Transit has provided $100,000 for construction costs.
