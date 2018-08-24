Construction groundwork has begun for the Park and Ride transit center on the north side of Tehachapi Boulevard between Mill and Pauley streets.
Motorists can expect a one-lane closure near Curry and continuing west to Mill Street.
The project is progressing on schedule and residents should expect to see curbs and gutters on the north side of the road, as this is the next phase of the work, said Jay Schlosser, development services director for the city of Tehachapi.
He added, "We are still shooting for completion in November of this year."
The Park and Ride will be leased by the city from the Union Pacific Railroad. It will include 100 to 120 parking spaces for people who share rides to nearby cities or businesses, and a bus turnout for both east and westbound traffic for Kern Regional Transit shuttles.
More than $1.3 million will come from the U.S Department of Transportation's Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant. Also, other small grants, plus a city fund amount between $50,000 and $100,000 will be used to cover the expenditures, Schlosser previously said.
The estimated cost to complete the project is $1.49 million, but the amount could change depending on design.
