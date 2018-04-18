A business plan for improving existing parks and recreation facilities and building new ones should a bond measure pass will be discussed at least three times.
That was the word from Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District Manager Michelle Vance, who said during the April 17 board meeting that the plans will be discussed at least three times.
An outline on the possible new facilities, how much it would cost to fix existing structures and feedback from the public will be discussed. Two meetings will be held with executives and stakeholders. There will also be a community meeting at 6 p.m. May 3 in the Aspen Builders Inc. Activity Center, at 410 W. D St.
Vance also covered several other topics.
• The district stocked more than 2,100 pounds of fish at Brite Lake for the Fishing Derby taking place from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 21. A $10,000 donation from Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables made it possibly to buy the fish, Vance said.
• Vance added that program training for employees is now in the works to book future Brite Lake visitors who wish to make online camping reservations. The program is slated to be available this summer.
• Playground equipment is soon to be installed at Brite Lake due to an approved bid agreement with CS Construction, from Bakersfield, in the amount of $42,056.
This would include removing the old playground equipment, grading, installing curb and 188 feet of sidewalk with an ADA-compliant ramp, placing geotextile fabric base with wood chips and installing the new equipment, said operations manager Bill Fisher.
The timeline to begin work has not been established, but the district will coordinate with the contractor to see when work can begin, Fisher added.
“The actual installation of playground itself is two days, but it's all the prep work beforehand that has to be done and the demo of the existing ... is expected to be two to three weeks,” Fisher said.
The new playground equipment that will be placed at the existing playground area was ordered a couple of years ago, put in storage and never placed for public use. Brite Lake was the best location, since the old equipment is falling apart, Vance.
