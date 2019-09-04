Grant funding, downtown improvements and the Tehachapi art scene were all discussed at the monthly Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council meeting held Wednesday.
Park District
The Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District is hoping that the submitted Proposition 68 grant applications will result in the district being awarded enough funding to improve West Park and Central Park.
“We will be potentially be awarded in December and then we have about two years to complete the project,” said Corey Torres, interim general manager for the district. The district may apply for anywhere from $200,000 to $8.5 million, although an exact amount the district applied for Aug. 5 is not known.
Corres said data gathered from the California State Parks Community Fact Finder shows that within a half-mile radius of West Park, there are close to 2,000 people, with 73 residences without ownership of a vehicle, and earning a yearly median income of $32,259. If the parks can be improved, it will enhance the quality of life for residents.
Improvements slated for Central Park
- Relocation of restroom closer to front of park
- Raised amphitheater
- Dog park
- Outside gym area
- Covered picnic and playground areas
Improvements slated for West Park
- New lighting for all baseball fields
- ADA accessible areas
- Drainage
- Outdoor basketball courts
- New skate park
- Pickleball courts
- Renovating an existing restroom and adding a second restroom
- Another gym next to the Aspen Builders, Inc. building may also be built
City of Tehachapi
The city's downtown and other areas are attracting attention. Different investors or restaurants have inquired, although names were not revealed. Plus, many downtown buildings are fully occupied, Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett said.
“As far as we can tell, we only have one vacancy in downtown, and that is another indicator of a healthy city, is downtown being fully occupied,” Garrett said.
Also, Tehachapi Boulevard is going to be closed from Curry Street to Hayes Street on both sides Sept. 9 and Sept. 10, between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then again 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Tehachapi Arts Commission
Dwight Dreyer, a sculptor and president of newly formed Tehachapi Arts Commission, said the 2020 art show "En Plein Air” is on schedule. The juried show is slated to be held from July 10 to July 12. Artists all over Tehachapi and other areas are invited to paint areas from all over the region and submit their work from May 16 to May 22.
“We are trying to build the area to be an attraction for collectors and attain a lot of income for the city,” said Dreyer.
Other news
- A Tehachapi Job Fest will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 19 at the Tehachapi Education Center, 126 S. Snyder Ave.
- The East Kern Capital Summit will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 27 at the Slice of Life, 48771 W. Valley Blvd., in order to help small businesses discover financing opportunities. Register at: tinyurl.com/EKCS-2019
- A Community Health Fair and Senior Resource Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, 1100 Magellan Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.