Patricia Ann (Ross) Vasquez, 1935–2019

Patricia Ann (Ross) Vasquez, 83, died Jan. 14, 2019, at her home surrounded in love by her husband and family in Tehachapi, Calif. Rosary will be held on Jan. 22, 2019, at 7 p.m., at Wood Family Funeral Service. A funeral service will be on Jan. 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Malachy Catholic Church and officiated by Bishop Joseph B. Brennan. Graveside service will follow at the Tehachapi Public Cemetery – Westside, and all are invited to a reception at the church hall.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 65 years, Hugh R. Vasquez; her children, George, Hugh, Becky, Paul, Peggy, and Gail; her sons- and daughters-in-law, Arlene, Rhonda, Jeff, and Brent; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her sister, Janice Hicks; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Sandie.
Pat was born to Martha (Hyde) Ross and George Ross on Dec. 3, 1935, in Covina, Calif. Although she grew up in California, most of her family on the Hyde side were early settlers in the United States coming from England to Connecticut and to Iowa. Her Dad’s side were in California, and unfortunately her Dad died of a sudden heart attack while on vacation when Pat was 12 years old. Although we don’t know much about the Ross side of the family, we know that Pat was very close to her dad and was devastated by his early death.
Various circumstances brought Pat to Tehachapi when she was 15 years old. It was here that she met her future husband, Hugh Vasquez. At 17 years old in 1953, Pat married Hugh, thus beginning 65 years of togetherness.
Pat worked many jobs to help support her family, but her greatest job was raising her six children. She describes herself as a homemaker; something she took so seriously that she in fact never retired from it. From the day she married Hugh and had her first child a year later, to the day she died, she was still making a home for her family. In her mind there was no retirement from this responsibility.
If you knew Pat you would say she was full of kindness, compassion and love. She made room for everyone, treated all with dignity, loved unconditionally, opened her heart and her home to all who needed care and comfort. But you would also say that she was fierce when it came to values of fairness and justice. She paid great attention to what was going on in the world and held up an ideal that love was the answer … to all things. Pat’s legacy are all the souls she touched whose lives are better because of her, and there are many.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to www.relayforlife.com. On the website select “team,” type in Striking Out Cancer and choose Bakersfield Hematology Oncology. A special thanks to Dr. Nguyen and all the staff of Bakersfield Hematology Oncology group. You helped give her six more years with us. Finally, appreciations to Kindred Hospice.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. is handling the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
