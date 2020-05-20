A pedestrian walking in a crosswalk was killed at about 7:25 p.m. Tuesday after a motorist failed to yield the right away, police said.
According to a Tehachapi Police Department news release received Wednesday, a motorist traveling west on East Tehachapi Boulevard failed to yield to the red light controlling the intersection with the highway on-ramp and struck a pedestrian walking north across East Tehachapi Boulevard in the marked crosswalk.
The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley where he was pronounced deceased. The identity of the deceased pedestrian is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.
According to Police Chief Kent Kroeger, the driver cooperated with investigators and did not appear to be impaired by drugs or alcohol.
The investigation is continuing and anyone with information relating to the collision is asked to call the Tehachapi Police Department at 822-2222.
