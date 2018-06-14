The Tehachapi Area Boy Scouts of America and other groups held a Flag Retirement Ceremony Thursday at Coy Burnett Stadium. Tattered and faded American flags were respectfully retired on Flag Day.
featured
PHOTO GALLERY: A respectful retirement in honor of Flag Day
- By NICK SMIRNOFF For Tehachapi News
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Stepsisters running local pizza business are 'just getting started'
- No answers on Tehachapi High school vandalism; principal says 'all leads' point to students
- Community raises money for family of Tehachapi woman killed at 23
- Snake season starts strong, with two bites in Kern County so far
- Family seeks information on death of Cheyenne Watkins
- Cheyenne Sara Watkins, 1995-2018
- Home Depot assistant manager builds cart for boxer who cannot use back legs
- Public outcry against Senate Bill 54 discussed at Tehachapi City Council meeting
- Grand jury says Tehachapi Unified School District needs active participation, further training
- PHOTO GALLERY: Tehachapi High's Class of 2018 celebrates at graduation
Commented