After weeks of social isolation, local residents wanted a way to get out and safely socialize. What better way than to stay in your car and cruise “the boulevard,” in this case, Tehachapi Boulevard? Talked about on social media, the idea caught on. Friday night dozens of classic and modern cars, trucks and motorcycles were seen — and heard — cruising up and down Tehachapi Boulevard.
Round and round they went, horns honking, lights flashing, many with glass packs rumbling, from the area of the old Kmart to the west to The Shed’s drive-up restaurant on the east. For more than two hours, many vehicles adorned with balloons, flags and congratulatory signs for graduating seniors drove up and down the city’s main drag.
The Shed owner Mano Lujan added the band Jr. and The Rude Mood to play from the raised patio area to entertain his many drive-through customers while they briefly waited in their cars to place and receive orders for carryout dinners. With the three-piece band outside performing a hot selection of Rocking Blues songs, The Shed became a turn around point on the east end of the boulevard circuit.
“I like this," Lujan said. "I'm an old hot rodder myself and it's good to see the community enjoying themselves tonight.”
