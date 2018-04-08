The Tehachapi Loop Railroad Club Spring Train Show show this past weekend brought together railroad modelers of many gauges, and rail fans of all ages.
Held at the Aspen Recreation Center in Tehachapi, model train layouts were put up and operated for all to see in some of the more popular gauges, such as H-O, Garden gauge and N-gauge.
Vendors were on hand selling model trains and assorted railroad collectibles. Despite rainy weather within the first four hours of the doors opening, attendance was strong.
