In what could be called paws for a cause, nearly 100 owners and their canine companions were on hand for Saturday's Bark For Life. In addition to raising funds, the canine walk is meant to raise awareness that cancer is not only a human disease, but also one animals get and oftentimes die from its devastating effects.
According to Barbara Villasenor, one of three Bark for Life organizers, all funds raised this day from raffle sales and pledges are earmarked for use by the Relay For Life organization for their annual event to be held in September in Tehachapi.
“In previous years Bark for Life has been able to generate as much as $2,500 per year from our yearly event,” Villasenor said.
Walkers gathered at the Tehachapi Railroad Depot and bought dozens of fundraising raffle tickets. Those with two legs conversed, and those with four legs wagged tails and sniffed each other.
The walk started promptly at 10 a.m. and made its way west on Tehachapi Blvd and turned south on Curry Street. Going left on E Street brought them to Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley where the senior residents came out and met the walkers and petted their canine companions. Continuing east on E Street for a distance, the route eventually returned to Tehachapi Boulevard and the Depot starting site.
