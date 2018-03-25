Celebrating their 34th annual Spring Art Show, local artists and more than 150 guests attended Sunday's artist reception at the BVS Country Club.
Fifty local artists submitted nearly 173 entries for viewing and sales. Every year the art takes on new dimensions as many local artists interpret new subject matter, and explore new mediums and styles for presentation.
All art will be on public display through April 1 at the Bear Valley Springs Country Club. Sales are still possible as are membership donations to the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association.
